Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Critical Contrast

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Simmons First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial Bancorp. and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.36%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.80%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 23.05% 7.97% 1.18% Simmons First National 25.20% 10.25% 1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bancorp. and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. $738.95 million 1.86 $198.07 million $2.14 6.57 Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.95 $238.17 million $2.73 6.48

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simmons First National beats First Financial Bancorp. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it provides a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 63 banking centers in Ohio; three banking centers in Illinois; 65 banking centers in Indiana; and 14 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 251 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.