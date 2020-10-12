Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.02.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 34.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $1,393,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 700,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 472,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,983 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

