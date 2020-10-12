Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 5,041.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 23.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.