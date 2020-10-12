Skycoin (SKY) Hits One Day Volume of $63,441.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX and Cryptopia. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and approximately $63,441.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, Cryptopia, Iquant and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.