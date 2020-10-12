Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,365. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $319.00.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

