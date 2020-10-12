Societe Generale Begins Coverage on Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Klepierre stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70.

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

