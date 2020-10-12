SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $33.80.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

