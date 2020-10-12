Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,685. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -67.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Solar Capital by 29.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

