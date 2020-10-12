SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonova Holding AG is a manufacturer of hearing care solutions. The company’s operating business brands consists of Phonak, Unitron, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Its product portfolio consists of hearing instruments and cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Sonova Holding AG is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. “

Get SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONVY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $53.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (SONVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.