Sony (NYSE:SNE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Sony (NYSE:SNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNE. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

SNE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 755,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sony by 36.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 56.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Sony by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sony by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 780,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 176,467 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

