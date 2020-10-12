South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $257.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.