SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

SOUHY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.02. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

