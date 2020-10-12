Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 25,595,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,361,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

