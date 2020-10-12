S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $362.23.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.33 on Monday, reaching $360.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,565. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $86.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $19,505,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 278.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

