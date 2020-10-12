SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SPTN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised SpartanNash from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.94. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $273,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 14.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

