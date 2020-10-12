SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Down 6.6%

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 1,502,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 489,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $719.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at $889,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $273,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 85.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

