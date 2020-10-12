Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Critical Review

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spectris and China Mengniu Dairy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Spectris pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Spectris pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mengniu Dairy pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Spectris and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectris N/A N/A N/A China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Spectris has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectris and China Mengniu Dairy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectris $2.08 billion 1.39 $298.92 million $1.07 11.68 China Mengniu Dairy $11.44 billion 1.69 $594.06 million $1.52 32.22

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Spectris. Spectris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Mengniu Dairy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Mengniu Dairy beats Spectris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products. It also supplies test, measurement, and analysis equipment, software, and services for product design optimization and manufacturing control; designs and manufactures tooling and monitoring system for installation and acquisition services, data processing services, 24/7 monitoring, and advanced analytics consulting; and manufactures various industrial control products, including human machine interface, digital and analogue panel meters, and process control. In addition, the company offers machinery protection and condition monitoring systems; portable vibration analyzers, data collectors, and field balancers; vibration monitors for machine protection; vibration sensors and accessories; installation and commissioning, remote monitoring, and product and vibration measurement training services; instrumentation and solutions for on-line and off-line process measurement and control; and vehicle test, validation and engineering services. Further, it provides particle measuring systems; and supplies gas analysis solutions and various related product and services. The company was formerly known as Fairey Aviation Company Ltd. and changed its name to Spectris plc in May 2001. Spectris plc was founded in 1915 and is based in Egham, the United Kingdom.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also manufactures, distributes, and sells chilled juice and drinks, ambient juice and drinks, water ice, and culinary and plant-based products, as well as formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

