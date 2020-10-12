Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Down 7.1%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 2,557,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,191,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

The stock has a market cap of $610.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 710,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 91,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 60,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

