Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,818,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,616. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 629.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 251,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 217,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

