SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of SPSC opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,275,000 after buying an additional 699,749 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 24.8% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,172,000 after acquiring an additional 336,095 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 659.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,064,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,487,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

