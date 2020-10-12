SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 434.29 ($5.67).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.38) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Shares of SSPG traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 197.50 ($2.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,144. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 694 ($9.07).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

