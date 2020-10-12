Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.30 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

