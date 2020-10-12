StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StealthGas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.83. 23,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,963. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.67.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

