Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 231,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 189.33%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 130,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,070.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 55,000 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $89,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,282.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 230,000 shares of company stock worth $374,900. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2019, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,231 net mineral acres; leased 17,199 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,496 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 120 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

