Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Teradyne (NYSE:TER) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 restated a sell rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.53.

TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after buying an additional 194,716 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares during the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

