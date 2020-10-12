Storj 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50.60 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Storj has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $116.46 million and $50.60 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, CoinTiger, Upbit and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00265271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00099082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.01472239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00156272 BTC.

About Storj

Storj launched on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,298,191 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Liqui, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, IDAX, CoinTiger, Liquid, Bittrex, Gate.io, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Tidex, ABCC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

