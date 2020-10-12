Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSYS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after acquiring an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 350.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.