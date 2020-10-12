Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.71.

SSYS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.86. 1,441,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,008. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $808.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.53. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Stratasys by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,049,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

