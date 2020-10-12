Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SUBCY. ValuEngine cut shares of Subsea 7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.95.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.