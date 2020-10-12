Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $148.14 on Friday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $173.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

