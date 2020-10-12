Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, B.Riley Securit restated a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

