SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,001,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.94 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. SunPower has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SunPower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,173,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,016 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 40.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 81,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

