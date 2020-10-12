SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was down 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 15,145,866 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 4,823,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 830.42 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

