Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 9.1%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 4,335,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,565,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Sunworks alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.94.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 102.20% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.