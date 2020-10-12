Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 10%

Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.54. 808,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 210,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

