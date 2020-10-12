Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGRY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 319,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,384. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 199.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

