Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading Down 5.1%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s share price was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.56. Approximately 1,346,725 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 440,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

SSSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $143.42 million and a PE ratio of 65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is a boost from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. Sutter Rock Capital’s payout ratio is -204.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the second quarter worth about $309,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

