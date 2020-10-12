Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,181 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,440,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after buying an additional 2,228,721 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,313,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,681,000 after buying an additional 554,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

