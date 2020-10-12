Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $228.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

SNPS stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.82. 561,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.06. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $230.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total transaction of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,594 shares of company stock valued at $62,546,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

