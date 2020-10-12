Syscoin (SYS) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and $545,386.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0527 or 0.00000451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00440344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002981 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 597,625,099 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, YoBit, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

