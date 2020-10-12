Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reissued a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,945 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,135,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,227,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 108.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth $542,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

