Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Achieves $49.56 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Tap has a market capitalization of $49.56 million and $361,703.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap token can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tap has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040517 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.90 or 0.04833727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00052894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XTP is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 tokens. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

