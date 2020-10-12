Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.26. 2,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 352,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

