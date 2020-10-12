Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth about $27,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the first quarter worth about $24,678,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 24.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,026 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $12,731,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 363.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

