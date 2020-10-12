Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

