Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Citigroup

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $84,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.