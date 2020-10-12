TenX (PAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.02 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, TenX has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.83 or 0.04897878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,394,793 tokens. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

