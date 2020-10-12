Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.83 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.