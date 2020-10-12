Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Cut to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.35.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,063. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.