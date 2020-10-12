TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading Down 16.7%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) shares traded down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $15.27. 991,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 219,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

